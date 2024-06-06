Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 95,693 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 106.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

