UGI (NYSE:UGI) Shares Gap Down to $24.56

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.56, but opened at $23.24. UGI shares last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 1,463,844 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get UGI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UGI

UGI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. UGI’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. UGI’s payout ratio is -365.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,669,000 after purchasing an additional 625,128 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,746,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after acquiring an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,502,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after acquiring an additional 130,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $46,034,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after acquiring an additional 83,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.