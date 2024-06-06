UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Up 2.8%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 4,625,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 9,562,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

Get UiPath alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 0.85.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 93.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of UiPath by 315.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,782 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 51,472 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of UiPath by 1,271.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,978 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of UiPath by 226.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.