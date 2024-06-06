UniBot (UNIBOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.68 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. UniBot has a total market cap of $11.68 million and $2.51 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniBot has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One UniBot token can now be bought for about $11.68 or 0.00016488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 12.5249364 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,419,579.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

