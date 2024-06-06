Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Union Pacific by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $228.33. 616,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.13 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.