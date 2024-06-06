United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €22.74 ($24.72) and last traded at €22.72 ($24.70). 64,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.66 ($24.63).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

