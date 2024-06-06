UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.10

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88.

UnitedHealth Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UnitedHealth Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $30.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $501.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,225. The stock has a market cap of $462.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $490.29 and its 200-day moving average is $508.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

