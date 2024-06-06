Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $190.50

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $190.50 and last traded at $189.83, with a volume of 61067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average of $163.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

