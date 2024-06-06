UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading 6.6% Higher

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.50. 1,823,522 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,112,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $763.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.95.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in UP Fintech by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UP Fintech by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in UP Fintech by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

