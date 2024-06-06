Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Upbound Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Upbound Group has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Upbound Group to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $33.13. 282,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.50, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.03. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UPBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPBD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 991 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Upbound Group news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.