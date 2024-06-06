Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$42.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 million for the quarter. Urbanfund had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

