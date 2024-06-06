Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Lowered to $179.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

