Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) is Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $40,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.80. 19,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,238. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $209.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.59.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

