Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $181.51. 506,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,588. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

