Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Cut by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $85,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 374,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 555,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,349,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 96,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VIG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.52. 299,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.34. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.