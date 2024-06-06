Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $20,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 573,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

