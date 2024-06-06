Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $73,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.09. 337,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,803. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.39 and a 200 day moving average of $236.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

