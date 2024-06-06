Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 72,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 27,688 shares.The stock last traded at $108.39 and had previously closed at $109.82.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $990.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

