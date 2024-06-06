Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

