Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,753. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

