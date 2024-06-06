Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,532,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $88,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 630,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after buying an additional 79,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,510,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,569. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

