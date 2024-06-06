Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.3% of Essential Planning LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,058,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $263.43. 1,630,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $263.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.