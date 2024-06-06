Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Reduced by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $175,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.60. 1,078,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average of $154.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.