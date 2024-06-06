Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 85 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

Various Eateries Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £35.01 million, a P/E ratio of -250.75 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.06.

Various Eateries Company Profile

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

