Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.87. 5,094,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,915. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
