Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,823. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.75.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

