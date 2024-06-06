Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $825,000 Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,860.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $21.89. 344,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,376. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

