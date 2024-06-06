Vawter Financial Ltd. Purchases 62,823 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 5.3% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,453,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 54,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 204,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DFAE traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

