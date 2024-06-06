Vawter Financial Ltd. Sells 285 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lowered its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Agilysys by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Agilysys by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Agilysys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,377,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,377,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,914 shares of company stock valued at $38,983,893. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock traded down $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $92.47. The stock had a trading volume of 179,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,985. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

