Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $41.18

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.18, but opened at $39.40. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 72,889 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a current ratio of 28.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $3,580,597.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,547,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $3,954,187.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $3,580,597.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,547,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,551 shares of company stock worth $21,533,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

See Also

