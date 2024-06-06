Verasity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $49.78 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $49.78 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001839 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

