Verge Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Verge has a total market cap of $98.70 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,053.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.85 or 0.00695036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00119713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00041339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.37 or 0.00229923 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00060315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00089476 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.