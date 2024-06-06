Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Stock Price Down 1%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.08 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.61). Approximately 8,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 39,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.61).

Virgin Wines UK Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £25.83 million, a PE ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.93.

About Virgin Wines UK

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, it offers craft beer and spirits.

