Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Stock Price Down 1%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.08 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.61). Approximately 8,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 39,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.61).
Virgin Wines UK Stock Down 2.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of £25.83 million, a PE ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.93.
About Virgin Wines UK
Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, it offers craft beer and spirits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virgin Wines UK
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Wines UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Wines UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.