Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 7.0% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,659,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Visa by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,185,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Verint Systems Impresses With Strong Earnings
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Amazon Stock Breakout: Potential Run to $200
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.