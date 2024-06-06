Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) & Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Head to Head Review

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Vista Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Vista Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $6.17 billion 0.54 -$2.05 billion N/A N/A Vista Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.04) -12.60

Profitability

Vista Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sibanye Stillwater.

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Vista Gold N/A -97.04% -56.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 3 2 1 0 1.67 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.48%. Vista Gold has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 396.18%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Risk and Volatility

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Sibanye Stillwater on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, Rand Refinery, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

