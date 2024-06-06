Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.15 and last traded at $88.00. 2,422,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,420,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Get Vistra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.