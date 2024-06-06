WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32 and a beta of -0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WalkMe by 9.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in WalkMe by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

