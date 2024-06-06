Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $67.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $540.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47. Walmart has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,656,725 shares of company stock worth $559,670,202 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

