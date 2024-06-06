Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,104,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,275 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises 0.9% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $612,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.2 %

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.98. 832,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.30. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

