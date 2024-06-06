Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $35,342,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 224,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 314,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $169.01. The company had a trading volume of 279,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,330. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.94 and its 200 day moving average is $158.30. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $173.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.94.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

