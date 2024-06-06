Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $404.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $404.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSO opened at $462.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. Watsco has a 1 year low of $333.88 and a 1 year high of $491.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.02 and a 200-day moving average of $419.97.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

