Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stake Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Watts Water Technologies worth $42,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,962,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,961 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS traded down $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.14. The stock had a trading volume of 116,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.87 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.34%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

