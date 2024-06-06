Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives $146.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

In other news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,842,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,986,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Weatherford International stock opened at $111.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.91.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

