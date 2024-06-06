Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PDD (PDD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PDD (NASDAQ: PDD):

5/24/2024 – PDD had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $224.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – PDD was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

5/23/2024 – PDD had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – PDD had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – PDD had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – PDD had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $191.00 to $206.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – PDD had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $248.00 to $272.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDD Trading Up 0.7 %

PDD stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.83. 6,503,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,057,817. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.63. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $197.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. Research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PDD by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth $13,379,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

