Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.07.

Welltower Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WELL opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower has a 12 month low of $75.86 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

