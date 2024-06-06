Werewolf Therapeutics’ (HOWL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 234.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $156.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.