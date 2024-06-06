WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

WesBanco has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.85.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

