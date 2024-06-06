Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.33

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.333 per share on Sunday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.32.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
