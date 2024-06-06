Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading Down 2.1%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.69 and last traded at C$8.76. Approximately 6,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 10,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.43. The stock has a market cap of C$150.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.99.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

