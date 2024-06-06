WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.58 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $47,329.61 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00119031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008470 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 732.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001406 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.